Bengaluru woman says kin spent her savings, attempts suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old woman tried to end her life by consuming poison in front of her nine-year-old son at their house in Neelasandra on Sunday. Upset over her family members allegedly misusing her money, she took this step, police said.

The victim, Fathima had worked in Dubai as a housekeeper for four years. She returned to Bengaluru two months ago and had Rs 30 lakh in bank savings.

She said in her complaint that her mother Rafika, brother Jafar, sister-in-law Sameena, and elder sister Ayesha had withdrawn money from her bank account and misused it. Upset, she recorded a video before consuming poison.

Her son alerted the neighbours, who took her to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where she is recovering.

The Chandra Layout police said that Fathima had married a second time before going to Dubai. She has two sons, whom she left at her parents’ house in Gangondanahalli.

She had given her relatives her debit card to withdraw money for her children. They would withdraw money for her sons’ education and other expenses. A case was filed based on her complaint, police said.