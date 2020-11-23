STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work on Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli road bridge restarts after seven years

Work on the ROB that was hanging fire for the last seven years began last month and is likely to be completed early next year.

Published: 23rd November 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 06:35 AM

Construction underway on the Road Over Bridge at Baiyappanahalli.

Construction underway on the Road Over Bridge at Baiyappanahalli. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Massive relief is in store for vehicle users heading from Banaswadi, Kalyan Nagar, Hennur and Kasturi Nagar towards Old Madras Road.

Work on the Road Over Bridge (ROB) that was hanging fire for the last seven years began last month and is likely to be completed early next year. This will ensure easy access to the upcoming Baiyappanahalli railway Coaching Terminal for residents. 

The bridge, proposed in 2010, was intended to provide easy access between the Coaching Terminal and Swami Vivekananda Metro station. It ground to a halt three years later, with 70% of the work completed. A ramp was constructed on one side of the bridge but completion of the other ramp depended on the handing over of land by the Defence Ministry and this caused enormous delay. 

“The Defence Ministry handed over the required 10,207 square metres of land to us in August 2019 and some work had begun when construction ground to a halt for five months due to the labour shortage caused by the pandemic,” said Chief Engineer, West, Constructions, South Western Railway, R K Singh. 
Work started in October and has been going on at a brisk pace since then.

“We are targeting opening of the ROB by March 2021. Even if it gets a bit delayed, we are sure of opening it up by April next year,” he added. The ramp being constructed towards the Swami Vivekananda Metro Station has nine spans, with each span running into 30 metres.

“We are yet to build 270 metres of the ramp and 190 metres of the retaining wall for it. So a total length of 460 metres is to be constructed with the width running to 7.5 metres,” said another official.

“The wall of the Defence property presently falls within our construction area. Another wall needs to be constructed to safeguard Defence land before we can demolish the present wall,” he added.

A subway three metres in length and height of 2.7 metres was also being built for the use of two-wheelers and pedestrians. “The subway will give relief to many vehicle users. Work on it will begin within 10 days and we plan to open it for public by the first week of December,” he said.

