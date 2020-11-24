STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Back with a bounce

City hoopster talks about staying alone and training amid the pandemic in the US 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru girl Sanjana Ramesh is currently in her second year with the Northern Arizona University (NAU) women’s basketball team in the United States. But this year has been completely different from the last season due to the pandemic, and with the 19-year-old living away from her family, life is not easy for her in the prevailing situation. 

Sanjana is adjusting to the new normal, wherein she gets tested for Covid-19 thrice a week, and gyms are also open during a specific time. Even when it comes to food, there is no dine-in and takeaway is the usual option. She has also been extra careful about isolation, and hopes to get involved more in the upcoming National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Basketball Season.   

“I have had to make sacrifices due to Covid-19,” the India hoopster said in a virtual interaction. “I don’t want to take any risks. I am here in the United States. What if I get the virus? I will not have the support system that I have back home. I am more isolated. It is the necessary sacrifice to make if you want to play this season and I want to do that.” 

After spending three months in India, Sanjana, who is majoring in business administration, travelled to the US in July. She had to quarantine for 14 days before starting her light training. Initially, she had to train one on one, before gradually picking up and starting practice with her teammates. With her team starting the NCAA Division I campaign on Nov. 25, she is now looking forward to it, but has a weird feeling too. “Now we all play as a team and we have progressed in training. And, I will have to change my mindset that I have to play against another team. It is a little strange, knowing that we will be touching, breathing and sharing the air in the same place,” said Sanjana. 

The team has also held a meetings about the dos and don’ts around Covid-19. This season is going to be a big test for all players, including Sanajana, at both the physical and the mental level. They have had sessions with therapists too. 

“My personal goals are that at least for 10 minutes a game, I want to be the leading shot blocker in our conference, get rebounds… Also, it is going to be hard if even one of the players gets Covid in our team. Even if everyone else is fine, we have a 14-day shutdown,” Sanjana said.

