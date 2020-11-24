First pay Rs 14k relief to shanty dwellers: Karnataka HC to state govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to disburse compensation of Rs 14,100 to each of the families whose shanties were demolished in January at Kariyammana Agrahara. The compensation was part of the measures taken by the government to rehabilitate them.Besides this compensation, the state government decided in mid-October to pay a further Rs 29,000 to each family for rebuilding the sheds.

“The process of payment of compensation of Rs 14,100 will continue. As regards payment of Rs 29,000, an appropriate order will be passed after considering the affidavit which may be filed by the petitioner. Let the affidavit be filed by November 27,” a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, said, asking for the petition to be listed for December 1.

The bench passed the order in response to a PIL filed by People’s Union for Civil Liberties-Karnataka. The petitioner had moved the court in January, after the unlawful removal of shanties built on private land behind Mantri Espana Apartments. According to the petitioner, 351 of the affected persons have come forward to make claims.

The court said that it was a gross violation of fundamental rights and directed the government to rehabilitate the affected people. Accordingly, the state government decided to disburse compensation.

The government on September 23 released Rs 54.23 lakh to the Deputy Commissioner to build shelters.

Govt told to take stand on Metro line near Jakkur airstrip

Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC on Monday directed the DGCA to take a clear stand, after conducting a survey if necessary, on the construction of the elevated Metro line near Jakkur Aerodrome. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Ajoy Kumar Patil, who contended that the proposed Metro line violates the Aircraft Act, and the Statutory Orders and Rules issued under the Act. Section 4(2) of the Act prohibits any construction within a distance of 60m of the extremity of the existing runway, psoing a threat to flight safety