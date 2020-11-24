Soon, dual pipeline must for big sites

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has sent a proposal to the government to amend the BWSSB Act so that installation of dual pipelines is made mandatory in all houses on sites measuring 40x60 sqft and above. The move is aimed at saving drinking water, if harvested rainwater is utilised for non-potable purposes.

A highly placed BWSSB official told TNIE, “So far, water stored through RWH could be used by households for cleaning or other purposes, or it could be discharged into the ground to recharge groundwater. We now want to make it compulsory for water thus saved to be utilised as well as discharged,” he said. It could be used for terrace gardens, toilets and cleaning purposes. “This will help us save Cauvery water, which is used for all purposes,” he added.

At present, BWSSB pumps 1,450 MLD (million litres of water per day) to the city from TK Halli.

The water being discharged onto the ground clogs manholes and floods streets, the official pointed out.

Another official said this proposal has been in the pipeline. “We discussed it with the law ministry. They were keen on implementing the rule only for houses on sites measuring 10,000 sqft, but we want it introduced for 40x60 sqft sites too. Most houses in Bengaluru are either on 30x40 sqft or 40x60 sqft sites. Reserving it for large dimensions will only cover choultries or wedding halls, and include a small number of structures,” he said.

The BWSSB proposal awaits clearance from the government, the official added. As per a gazette notification in February 2016, all new buildings on 30x40 sqft and bigger sites, and old buildings on 40x60 sqft and bigger sites, need to instal RWH units to store rainwater, or pay a fine. The fine for non-installation of RWH is 50% of water bill for residential units, and 100% for commercial establishments.

BWSSB figures show that in November 2019, 1,21,372 houses had installed RWH apparatus, while 65,000 houses had not. The Board earns Rs 3 crore a month in penalties, with the public willing to pay a meagre penalty rather than instal the structure.