After Karnataka HC rap, BDA chief withdraws note

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Karnataka High Court asked the state government to examine whether action can be initiated against the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) commissioner for his attempt to interfere with investigation by agencies, the Commissioner has withdrawn his controversial communication.

Taking note of it, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty disposed of the PIL petition questioning the controversial ‘office note’ dated July 8, 2020, issued by the commissioner. The note had stated that the staff and officials of BDA should not produce documents or appear before investigating agencies like Anti Corruption Bureau and Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force when called for inquiry, without his prior permission.

Hearing the petition by S Arunachalam, a city resident, that the communication was issued without authority of law, the bench had observed at the last hearing that the state government cannot be a silent spectator when court recorded prima facie findings about the conduct of the commissioner, and should examine whether action can be initiated against him under the BDA Act.