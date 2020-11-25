Gun Island to soon release in Marathi, Hindi and Malayalam

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eka, an imprint of Westland Publications, has announced the release of Marathi, Hindi and Malayalam translations of Amitav Ghosh’s novel Gun Island.

BENGALURU : Eka, an imprint of Westland Publications, has announced the release of Marathi, Hindi and Malayalam translations of Amitav Ghosh’s novel Gun Island. The book brings together a man’s self-discovery, the folklore of the Sundarbans and pressing malaises of our times. The novel was published in English in September 2019. The translated versions will be released on Nov. 30.

On receiving the advance copies of the translations, Amitav Ghosh said in a statement, “It is a matter of the greatest pleasure and pride for me that Gun Island is appearing in Hindi, Marathi and Malayalam. India is a richly multilingual country, where every language, including English, has absorbed a wide range of influences.

Translations therefore play a very important role in Indian literary life.  Through translations it sometimes happens that a writer can cross linguistic boundaries and become a homegrown writer in literary cultures other than those that they were born into.”

