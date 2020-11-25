STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

NCB unearths drug racket, two female boxers among four held

2 Nigerians involved in smuggling pseudoephedrine to South Africa 

Published: 25th November 2020 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zonal unit, has busted an international drug syndicate, which reportedly involves two young practising female boxers in the city. They, along with two Nigerians were allegedly involved in smuggling of pseudoephedrine – a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

“The two boxers -- D Shukla and G Maria -- both 21, have been associated with the two Nigerians -- B Onovo and C Okwor – over alleged smuggling of pseudoephedrine for more than a year now. The four have been arrested under the NDPS Act,” said NCB sources.Shukla is from Madhya Pradesh and Maria is from Kerala. They live in Bengaluru and were earlier associated with the Sports Authority of India. “On credible inputs, the NCB on November 11 seized 6.870 kg of pseudoephedrine from two parcels at Amruthahalli worth around Rs 20 lakh. The contraband was concealed in baby bags,” said Amit Ghawate, NCB, Bengaluru Zonal Director.

He added that the “parcels were meant for two consignees in South Africa. On November 18, the NCB apprehended Shukla and Maria. We later arrested Onovo and Okwor, who are the mastermind behind the ring”.Pseudoephedrine is a precursor drug and is legally used to manufacture pharmacological products against flu and allergies under licence from the Central Bureau of Narcotics. It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency as it is claimed to enhance performance. 

The NCB had recently busted drug trafficking rackets involving ephedrine and pseudoephedrine. “They have a huge market in South East Asia and South Africa,” the NCB had stated.Ephedrine and pseudoephedrine are diverted for the illegal manufacture of various drugs and psychotropic substances.    
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized over 500 kg of pseudoephedrine this year, including 25 kg from KIA.

ACB raids 6 locations linked to kas officer

Bengaluru: ACB sleuths on Tuesday raided six other locations in and around Bengaluru, in connection with the disproportionate assets case against KAS officer B Sudha, and seized several documents. Sources in the ACB said that based on information gathered so far in the probe, close associates of the officer were identified and simultaneous raids were planned. The raids began early on Tuesday. Three houses in Bheemanakuppe village in Kengeri, and one each in NGEF Layout in Mallatthalli, Ramasandra in Sulikere, and KK Layout were raided.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCB drug racket Bengaluru
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp