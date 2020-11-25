Yelachenahalli Line to begin operations in early December

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Monday gave Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) the authorisation to launch commercial operations on the Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura stretch, the first one in Phase-2. Metro operations on this southern extension of the Green Line is likely to begin operations in a fortnight.

Two senior Metro officials confirmed that they received the CMRS report on Monday. Asked when operations would commence, an official said, “There are some tasks to be attended and compliance to be reported. We are trying to expedite those tasks and it may take two weeks.”

CMRS Abhay Kumar Rai confirmed that the authorisation had been given for the line. This 6.29-km elevated section with five stations was inspected by Rai and his team on November 18 and 19. He told TNIE that speed trials were conducted on trains for nearly four hours with a max speed of 90 kmph reached. Konanakunte Cross (earlier called Anjanapura Cross Road), Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Anjanapura stations dot the line.BMRCL had initially proposed the launch of the line on November 1 and later postponed it to end of November. It now looks like the launch will happen only in the first half of December.