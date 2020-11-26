STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Kickstarting new ideas

The upcoming Influencer Con event has a number of workshops that will focus on helping influencers launch their own business.

Published: 26th November 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Madhavan Malolan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : There’s nothing like enforced time indoors and a raging pandemic outdoors to bring about a burst in creativity. If you have a business idea, here’s a platform for you to showcase your proposal. The upcoming Influencer Con event has a number of workshops that will focus on helping influencers launch their own business.

The event also has a segment where, similar to the reality show Shark Tank, influencers can pitch their business ideas to win prize money of Rs 5 lakh. Besides this, there is also a panel discussion, Saloni Srivastava, a Bengaluru-based YouTuber; Amit Agrawal, ex-head, YouTube India; Sucheta Pal, a zumba ambassador; and Naga Subramanyam, a podcaster, will focus on topics like filling the TikTok void, and effectively managing and monetising your social media presence.

Srivastava says, “As an online business owner, most of my time goes into creating content and handling the operation of my business. An initiative like this is a good way to network.” Madhavan Malolan, founder of Creator OS, which is organising the event, says, “Influencers are the next-gen entrepreneurs. We are here to help with all the tools and connections to super charge this community and help them build their business.” The event takes place on Nov. 26 and 27. For details, check Influencercon.in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp