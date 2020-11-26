Kickstarting new ideas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : There’s nothing like enforced time indoors and a raging pandemic outdoors to bring about a burst in creativity. If you have a business idea, here’s a platform for you to showcase your proposal. The upcoming Influencer Con event has a number of workshops that will focus on helping influencers launch their own business.

The event also has a segment where, similar to the reality show Shark Tank, influencers can pitch their business ideas to win prize money of Rs 5 lakh. Besides this, there is also a panel discussion, Saloni Srivastava, a Bengaluru-based YouTuber; Amit Agrawal, ex-head, YouTube India; Sucheta Pal, a zumba ambassador; and Naga Subramanyam, a podcaster, will focus on topics like filling the TikTok void, and effectively managing and monetising your social media presence.

Srivastava says, “As an online business owner, most of my time goes into creating content and handling the operation of my business. An initiative like this is a good way to network.” Madhavan Malolan, founder of Creator OS, which is organising the event, says, “Influencers are the next-gen entrepreneurs. We are here to help with all the tools and connections to super charge this community and help them build their business.” The event takes place on Nov. 26 and 27. For details, check Influencercon.in.