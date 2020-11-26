STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road to recovery: All you need to know about post-COVID complications

Just recovered from Covid-19? Here is everything you need to know about possible complications that may arise post the infection.

Published: 26th November 2020 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By Dr. Sujay Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we experiment with life in general. If you are a patient who has just recovered, here are the possible complications or residual effects the virus could have left behind.

Lung health

The organ the virus latches onto is the lungs. In the short term, the lungs are affected by pneumonia, pneumonitis, and interstitial lung disease. Following recovery, most patients heal completely and may not have any residual defects.

However, in a small percentage (not known as of now) the healing is through fibrosis, which, in the long term reduces lungs’ vital capacity and may predispose them to frequent infections.

However, with time, when the lungs heal and become rigid, it may become a risk for repeated infection. To ensure the risk of long-term complications is minimised, it is recommended to perform breathing exercises that the doctor may have advised along with yoga and pranayama.

This will allow the lung to expand and bring more air into the affected area.

Blood clotting

It has become evident that SARS CoV2 affects the clotting mechanism of the human body.

In the acute phase, when the patient is hospitalised and being treated, the clotting mechanism may affect the patient severely, leading to the sudden formation of large clots inside the blood vessel even though there is no gross injury.

This stops the blood supply to that part of the organ and leads to severe damage.

In less severe cases, smaller clots may form in various organs and these may not become evident immediately, and patients might not even be aware of such clots.

Depending on where the clots are formed, the patient might experience memory loss or minor loss of functionality if the clot is inside the brain.

This clot related complication does not arise directly due to the virus, but due to the way it affects our clotting mechanism through the immune system.

According to Elsoukkary S.S. et al, a study on 32 autopsies revealed widespread thromboembolic disease (clotting disease) in 28 cases (88 per cent) indicating that clotting of varying degrees is seen in the majority of moderate to severe covid infections.

Regular assessment of patient during post-Covid care is the only means of detecting an abnormality related to clotting event.

SARS CoV2 and diabetes

It is believed that the virus causes direct as well as indirect damage to the beta cells causing ‘New Onset Diabetes’ in patients recovering from Covid-19.

Often, such diabetes requires insulin to keep check on blood sugar levels. Diabetes is not a risk for Covid-19, but Covid-19 is a risk for developing diabetes.

It is recommended that blood sugar levels are checked periodically and monitored to screen for new onset diabetes in patients who have recovered from Covid infections.

The author is the medical director, Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory

What are the chances of Covid-19 reinfection?

We are beginning to learn the evolution of the virus as it unfolds in the pandemic. World Health Organization has reported 24 cases of reinfection so far in the world.

In India, ICMR has reported three cases of reinfection – two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad.

Though reinfections are rare, it is advisable to wear a mask, maintain physical distance, wash hands frequently, and avoid crowded areas.  

