STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Staying safe with sanitiser

Over the last eight months, people across the globe have, like never before, been mindful of their hand hygiene – washing and sanitising it at regular intervals.

Published: 26th November 2020 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Wash your hands for a minimum of 30 seconds with soap and water after touching any surface’, ‘Do not touch your face, mouth and nose’, ‘Use a hand sanitiser to curb the spread of the virus’... Over the last eight months, people across the globe have, like never before, been mindful of their hand hygiene – washing and sanitising it at regular intervals.

However, the growing paranoia of contracting the novel coronavirus through surface touch has effectively led to increased use of hand sanitisers, potentially increasing its effects on the skin. Dr Deepika Lunawat, consultant, Dermatology/Cosmetology, Fortis Malar Hospital, in Chennai, shares what the frequent use of sanitisers can do to the skin.

Rips off moisture
It’s been advised to use sanitisers with at least 60 per cent alcohol to clean your hand. 
Although following the mandate is essential, excessively using sanitisers and constantly spraying it on the hands and palms, can lead the alcohol content in it to rip the skin off its natural moisturising factor. This will make the skin more prone to dermatitis.

Risk of eczema
Over usage of sanitisers can increase contact with irritants and allergens, increasing the risk of eczema. This often manifests in the form of dryness of the skin, redness, blisters, cracks and can also lead to itching. People who already suffer from the condition will become more prone to flareups.

Causes allergic reaction
Some sanitisers have the presence of an antibacterial and antifungal agent called triclosan. Excessive use of this could be a possible health hazard, leading to allergic reactions, while also making one antibiotic-resistant. The now prevailing cold weather will only further burden the condition. Some studies also project that excessive use may cause hormonal issues/imbalance, affect the immune system, affect fertility and foetal health, among others.

Keep in mind
To prevent any damage, use soap and water to clean the hands, instead of picking a hand sanitiser. Make it a mindful practice to use a sanitiser only if soap and water aren’t immediately available. After every handwash and after using a sanitiser, ensure to apply a moisturiser to your hand. Hyaluronic acid in moisturising creams will provide a hydrating film to the skin, protecting it from dryness, cracks and blisters. The goodness of moisturiser can be furthered by covering the hands with cotton gloves (before going to bed). This will add on to the moisturising effect. For those who don’t have access to moisturisers, oil and ghee can also be used.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp