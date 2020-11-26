Staying safe with sanitiser

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Wash your hands for a minimum of 30 seconds with soap and water after touching any surface’, ‘Do not touch your face, mouth and nose’, ‘Use a hand sanitiser to curb the spread of the virus’... Over the last eight months, people across the globe have, like never before, been mindful of their hand hygiene – washing and sanitising it at regular intervals.

However, the growing paranoia of contracting the novel coronavirus through surface touch has effectively led to increased use of hand sanitisers, potentially increasing its effects on the skin. Dr Deepika Lunawat, consultant, Dermatology/Cosmetology, Fortis Malar Hospital, in Chennai, shares what the frequent use of sanitisers can do to the skin.

Rips off moisture

It’s been advised to use sanitisers with at least 60 per cent alcohol to clean your hand.

Although following the mandate is essential, excessively using sanitisers and constantly spraying it on the hands and palms, can lead the alcohol content in it to rip the skin off its natural moisturising factor. This will make the skin more prone to dermatitis.

Risk of eczema

Over usage of sanitisers can increase contact with irritants and allergens, increasing the risk of eczema. This often manifests in the form of dryness of the skin, redness, blisters, cracks and can also lead to itching. People who already suffer from the condition will become more prone to flareups.

Causes allergic reaction

Some sanitisers have the presence of an antibacterial and antifungal agent called triclosan. Excessive use of this could be a possible health hazard, leading to allergic reactions, while also making one antibiotic-resistant. The now prevailing cold weather will only further burden the condition. Some studies also project that excessive use may cause hormonal issues/imbalance, affect the immune system, affect fertility and foetal health, among others.

Keep in mind

To prevent any damage, use soap and water to clean the hands, instead of picking a hand sanitiser. Make it a mindful practice to use a sanitiser only if soap and water aren’t immediately available. After every handwash and after using a sanitiser, ensure to apply a moisturiser to your hand. Hyaluronic acid in moisturising creams will provide a hydrating film to the skin, protecting it from dryness, cracks and blisters. The goodness of moisturiser can be furthered by covering the hands with cotton gloves (before going to bed). This will add on to the moisturising effect. For those who don’t have access to moisturisers, oil and ghee can also be used.