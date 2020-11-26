STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wheeling in art

An upcoming online show has artists exploring their creativity on cars, autos and other vehicles as their canvas

Published: 26th November 2020

Creations from the previous editions of the Cartist Festival

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Ever wondered what art and engineering would look like together? Check out Cartist Festival, a four-day festival that brings together automobiles and art, which is going virtual for the first time due to the pandemic. The fourth edition kickstarts on Friday.

The festival is an annual extravaganza exhibiting unique art creations on various social themes. Himanshu Jangid, organiser of the festival, believes that despite the challenging times, art shouldn’t be confined within four walls.

“This year, Cartist Festival 2020 focuses on the theme of sustainability, which is the need of the hour. We are organising the festival in a completely virtual manner, giving it the scope to be bigger and better with the support of people from across the country,” says Jangid, a Jaipur-based entrepreneur, who works on restoring vintage cars.  

Bengaluru artists too have been an active part of the festival. “For 2018 and 2019,  we had Cartist Yatra, wherein we travelled to different cities in our art cars and had stops at different cities, including Bengaluru,” says Jangid. 

An artist from Bengaluru, Kayalvizhi Sethukarasu, who was the part of Cartist last year too, says she is going to miss the Cartist Yatra in particular. “Cartist is a different experience where we get to see that art is not just restricted to the regular mediums like canvas and acrylic colours.

I got to interact with so many artists in person and learnt a lot from them too,” says Sethukarasu, who says she will miss seeing the installations in person but is looking forward to the virtual event because that will be a new experience too. 

There are also artists participating from the city, for whom it will be a first time experience. For instance, Nikhil Suryakrishna, who specialises in origami, says, “Himanshu got in touch with me for the festival and it sounded exciting too. I will be conducting workshops on origami.” Suryakrishna is also looking forward to interacting with other artists. 

There is also a slew of workshops, including ‘Beyond Green’ by Ritu Dua, ‘Upcycling the toy world’ by Vishal Khude, and ‘Calligraphy: play of words’ by Shipra Rohtagi.
The event is on from Nov 27 to Nov. 30. Details on Bookmyshow

