BIAL invites designs for KIA Metro stations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has invited proposals for submitting Design Consultancy Services for two of the Metro stations in Phase-II that would pass through the airport’s boundary. The deadline is December 14. The Airport Terminal Metro station and the Airport City are part of Metro’s Phase-2B 37-km line from K R Puram to KIA, which is yet to be approved by the Central government.

The pre-bid meeting in connection with the Request for Proposal issued on November 18 for the two stations was held on November 24. According to an earlier release, BMRCL will construct the airport metro section along with other facilities and the civil work is likely to begin by March 2021. BIAL will develop, manage and maintain the two Metro stations, it said.

