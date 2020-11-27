STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elephant used for wedding at Art of Living Ashram, activists cry foul

Captive elephants continue to be used for various purposes like carrying logs, in temples, for seeking alms and even on religious occasion.

Elephant

Chief Wildlife Warden Ajai Mishra said it was unheard of and assured to look into the matter. (Representational Photo)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Captive elephants continue to be used for various purposes like carrying logs, in temples, for seeking alms and even on religious occasion. 

However, in a rare incident, an elephant was allegedly used for a wedding ceremony on the outskirts of Bengaluru.  

The elephant is in the possession of the Art of Living Ashram on Kanakapura Road and was used for the function on its premises. 

Forest department officials confirmed this and said that using an elephant for a wedding is shocking and unheard of. 

An elephant expert pointed that around three months ago, the tusker, housed in the ashram, had killed its mahout and using it for a wedding is not acceptable.

“There are many instances where elephants are misused. There is no rule to say that no one can sit on an elephant, but it’s not in good taste and elephants do not like it when strangers touch or mount them. Licences are usually taken for religious purposes and if the elephant is used for any purpose other than what is defined in the ownership certificate, it amounts to violation,” the expert said.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ajai Mishra said it was unheard of and assured to look into the matter. 

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, Ravi Shankar, said he was unaware of the matter and added that they had not received any application for such purpose. 

However, some other conservationists said the owner is entitled to use the elephant for any purpose he or she desires, unless it is inhuman or amounts to cruelty. 

“This was a private purpose, so there is no nuisance and nothing to worry,” said another conservationist. Despite repeated attempts, Art of Living authorities were unavailable for comment. 

