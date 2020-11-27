STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru

It is rare, but could occur due to inadequate immune response, waning immunity, or mutant strain of the virus

Published: 27th November 2020 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By  Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven hospitals in Bengaluru have reported cases of “possible reinfection”, which raise questions for health workers battling the pandemic. 

Authorities at seven of 28 government and private hospitals in Bengaluru said that so far, they have seen 35 cases of possible reinfection. Seventeen hospitals said either they had not seen such cases or do not have data on it. Four hospitals were not reachable. 

Jayanagar General Hospital came across 10 people who may have been reinfected, with the second infection being more severe, and patients becoming oxygen-dependent. They were transferred to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD).

“We got seven patients who contracted Covid-19 again. They developed new symptoms with radiological worsening, were more severe and were treated on the same lines. They responded well to treatment. However, such cases need genome sequencing to confirm it was reinfection and not a prolonged infection,” said Dr Sachin D, consultant of interventional pulmonology at Manipal Hospitals.

He cited a recent British study that suggested reinfection within six months is very rare due to protective immunity.

Reinfection is being reported frequently and could be either due to inadequate immune response (the first time), waning immunity, or mutant strain infection, Dr Sachin said.RGICD detected six instances of possible reinfection. The patients were asymptomatic the first time.

They had severe symptoms like breathlessness, cough, fever, lung involvement and muscle pain, Dr C Nagaraj, RGICD director, told TNIE.

“The samples were sent for genomic study and viral culture to the National Institute of Virology (Pune), to identify if the second case of positivity was the same strain,” Dr Nagaraj said.While Fortis Hospital saw one case of possible reinfection – the first in the city – Ramaiah Memorial Hospital came across three health workers who contracted Covid-19 twice.

However, they were asymptomatic the second time. Pristine Hospital and Research Centre found three cases, while Victoria Hospital saw five patients who got readmitted 10-15 days after discharge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • narayan
    may be one of the tests may be wrong
    22 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp