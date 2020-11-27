STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Non-COVID viral infections go up in Bengaluru due to weather change, cause panic

The dip in temperatures, made worse by rain due to Nivar, has led to an upswing in viral infections that are probably not Covid-19.

Published: 27th November 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The dip in temperatures, made worse by rain due to Nivar, has led to an upswing in viral infections that are probably not Covid-19.

However, with symptoms being common, doctors find themselves dealing with patients’ fear of Covid-19 even as the pandemic rages.

People are rushing to doctors if they develop a cough, sore throat or even if they feel cold, fearing that they have contracted Covid-19.

“They are getting confused and are mixing up viral infections. They are forgetting that cases of viral infections rise during this season in Bengaluru, especially among children and those with asthma. They’ve forgotten (what life was like) before corona,” said a pulmonologist and expert associated with the health department.

Either virtually, or in person, doctors find themselves trying to explain this scenario to patients amid an atmosphere of talk of a second wave and possible reinfections. Doctors too, have to either detect or rule out a Covid infection or reinfection.

“While we are prescribing anti-viral medication, we are not ruling out the possibility of re-infection, even though chances are minimal. So, to be assured and prescribe the right course of treatment, we are advising patients to get an antibody test done, and isolate until their condition improves,” said Dr Vivek P, pulmonologist.

Health experts working with the government say the state is prepared to handle a second wave.

“But at present, what we are seeing is that people come with Covid symptoms, but an RT-PCR test comes back negative and they have (another) viral infection. We are asking patients to monitor their health for the next five days. Doctors and health workers are also being advised to keep a close watch on patients. The virus is new and we don’t know  how it is changing. We have to deal with situations as they develop. So far, we knew the basic symptoms and test reports would confirm Covid, but now, things are worrisome. So, antibody tests on recovered Covid-19 patients is being prescribed,” a health department official said.

Dr Manohar Nageshappa of Manipal Hospital said that a study of frontline health workers and Oxford University research showed that Covid reinfection in unlikely for about six months.

Isolated cases of reinfection may have occurred, but for most people who contracted Covid, the chances of getting it twice are very low. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp