Baiyappanahalli third terminal may open in Jan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The third coaching terminal for the City at Baiyappanahalli is likely to be ready in January next year. The work will not be completed even by early next year and could open with one or three platforms, highly-placed sources said.General Manager of South Western Railway A K Singh inspected the terminal to see the progress of works.

A senior official present at the spot said, “The pandemic delayed the work enormously. It is now going on at a brisk pace with the existing labour force, but it will not be ready by December-end as we had planned. By January-end we hope to open it with either one platform or a maximum of three platforms.” Another official said the delay “does not practically affect the daily operations as most trains are not operating now.”

The Rs 192.59 crore terminal will have seven platforms, three pit lines and seven stabling lines. It has missed numerous deadlines over the last two years, the latest being December-end. The terminal can decongest the saturated KSR Bengalur and Yesvantpur railway stations.