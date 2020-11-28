STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Creative connections

The physical museum may be delayed by a year, but the Museum of Art and Photography is all set for a virtual launch with its week-long programme
 

Published: 28th November 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Brahmani made of grey steatite schist, c 10th century

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : This year has been full of heartbreaking news but here’s a small slice of something good for art lovers. The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) is planning to have a digital launch of the museum with its virtual festival: Art (is) Life, from Dec 5-11, to celebrate various art forms.

The opening of the physical museum, which was set to take place in December this year, has been pushed to next year due to a delay in work caused by the pandemic. MAP, which has a collection of over 18,000 artworks, dating from the 10th century to the present, is trying to reach out to a global audience with its curated experiences and audience interactions, through the digital programme. 

According to founder-trustee Abhishek Poddar, their vision has always been to make the collection available to the world. “Launching digitally is the next step for MAP to achieve its agenda of inclusion and accessibility. In challenging times such as these, museums and cultural institutions need to rethink and reinvent themselves to be relevant,” says Poddar, adding that MAP’s digital launch is the birth of a new-era museum.

Echoing similar thoughts, museum director Kamini Sawhney says they are working on creative ways to bring art to everyone. “The programme will showcase how the arts are interconnected, and each enriches the other. This is reflective of the museum’s vision to draw connections across the collection, creating unique narratives,” says Sawhney, adding that the commissioned performances and collaborations with international institutions offers a glimpse of what is to come with the museum.

The digital programme will also showcase performances in music, dance, poetry, and technology, by prominent artists like art historian Dr B N Goswamy; actors Nandita Das and Arundhati Nag; poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, dance Malvika Sarukkai, and painter Jitish Kallat. The event will also see the launch of their initiative, Museums Without Borders.

This is a collaboration with 50 international institutions that will juxtapose a pair of objects from their collections and MAP’s to discover the differences and connections between two objects. Some of the participating institutions are the British Museum; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; Detroit Institute of Arts, and Rhode School of Design.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp