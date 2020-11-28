KIA collects 500kg of banned items every week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hand tools, blades, lighters, coconuts, toy guns, even ghee packets and spices -- the security team at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is witnessing a rise in prohibited articles being brought in by flyers, resulting in an average of 500kg of such items confiscated every week.

In a release, Bangalore International Airport Limited said, “Passengers are unaware of the prohibited objects which potentially impact the security frisking process, resulting in delays due to manual examination of such baggage.”