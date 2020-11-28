STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Legacy of love

This Bengalurean is using social media to keep alive her mother’s heirloom recipes of spices, papads and jams

Published: 28th November 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By  Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every day is a learning experience for Vasundhara Jhunjhunwala, who has taken it upon herself to run Old Fashioned Gourmet, which was started by her mother, Shyamlata Sihare, in 1993. “It was my mother’s last wish that I continue her set-up. But when she told me, I said can’t do it, and she accepted the answer,” says Jhunjhunwala, adding that her mother had a big list of buyers, including the family of politician LK Advani. 

But somewhere in the heart of hearts, she knew her calling. While things continued just the way they used to be in the initial years after her mother’s passing, with staff in Delhi helping out, in the last one year, Jhunjhunwala has been working on creating a social media presence. “I just completed a course in online marketing to understand how I should be going about this. With this set-up only including four people who are involved end-to-end, I decided to design the website on my own. I have taken it as a challenge and have also been giving online food demos during the lockdown,” says Jhunjhunwala, who moved to Bengaluru from Delhi in 1997. 

The heirloom recipes – spices, papads and jams – are prepared at her home in Delhi, with Jhunjhunwala travelling there every couple of weeks. During the pandemic, she has been remotely managing the setup. 
Guests at home were often in awe of the Marwari meal served in a silver thali, and asked her the secret behind the flavours, to which she would always say, “The key to any food is the ingredients”. Which is why Jhunjhunwala is particular that the ingredients are sourced from the place of origin, without focussing on cost. The products are priced between Rs 80 andRs 450.

The Ancient Mint Salt, which Jhunjhunwala found in old handwritten recipe books, blends 25 spices and mineral salts. These include pink Himalayan salt, black salt, Southern salt, and sambar salt to name a few. It also has 19 spices, including long pepper, in small portions. These are added for biryani, parantha, or buttermilk. “When I started off, I didn’t know what many of these ingredients were. I remember going to Delhi’s oldest spice market, Khari Baoli, to find out what sambar salt was, which I assumed was made in the South.

Much to my surprise, an elderly gentlemen said this originated in Rajasthan,” says Jhunjhunwala, narrating that her mother became a child widow at the age of 16, and was mistreated by her in-laws. Her grandfather would have none of it and brought her back to her maternal home. She was then home-schooled all the way to her post graduation, and persuaded her family to send her to the US for further studies.

In 1964, she went to Michigan State University to pursue MA in advertising, after which she came back to join her family business before setting up her own in 1970, and became the first woman paper merchant in Delhi’s all-male paper market. “In spite of having a thriving paper trading business she chose to venture into the food at the age of 65, because it was her passion,” says Jhunjhunwala. 

Unlike commercially available papads which are made using soda-bi-carbonate, their range – which includes aloo papad, moong papad, and Bijora, which is sesame papad – are made using an ancient ingredient called ‘Sajji-Khar’, which lends the papads a flavour and also makes it pliable and gut-friendly. “The staff has been with our family for years and they do the preparations out of muscle memory. But there’s one standard all of us go by, ‘Would Amma approve of this?’,” she says, adding, “The biggest reward is when I hear, ‘I’ve never tasted anything like this’.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp