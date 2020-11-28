‘Local art forms must be a part of school curriculum’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among the multiple issues affecting our city, the one which is often considered not important enough is our art, culture and heritage. Many of you might say, “I thought art and culture in the city is at its best now.” It is encouraging compared to the past, but at the same time, it isn’t the same for all art forms, barring a few that have got recognition among the elite. Most Bangaloreans remember folk artistes only during November, to enhance a procession or to welcome chief guests. Today, it is disheartening to see a new trend of folk artistes walking along the bride and groom in weddings.

Bengaluru is home to several budding folk artistes, who come to the city with a dream to make it big. Gig economy jobs are more lucrative than depending on folk performances today, so fewer youngsters are entering this field.

Druthi, my neighbour’s kid, is excited about her day as she has a dance period in her time table. Thanks to online classes, I got to watch her take classes last week. As the class began, the artiste in me began to think, our own arts offer so much beyond just the skill of performing for a child’s development.

I wonder, is it because our folk/classical songs are not made to sound as cool as ‘Dance Monkey’ that schools aren’t considering them? Or is it that parents think their children would find more value if they are exposed to non-Indian art? Or is it just a lack of effort from our end to place our art at par with others?

Solution: If we expose our kids to local performing arts, it will not only increase their interest, but they will also grow up to promote and support them. Making these a part of curriculum will also help artistes get steady income, and motivate them to work more in the field.