STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Local art forms must be a part of school curriculum’ 

Among the multiple issues affecting our city, the one which is often considered not important enough is our art, culture and heritage.

Published: 28th November 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka K Mohan, Yakshagana artiste and artistic director, Y akshadegula

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among the multiple issues affecting our city, the one which is often considered not important enough is our art, culture and heritage. Many of you might say, “I thought art and culture in the city is at its best now.” It is encouraging compared to the past, but at the same time, it isn’t the same for all art forms, barring a few that have got recognition among the elite. Most Bangaloreans remember folk artistes only during November, to enhance a procession or to welcome chief guests. Today, it is disheartening to see a new trend of folk artistes walking along the bride and groom in weddings. 

Bengaluru is home to several budding folk artistes, who come to the city with a dream to make it big. Gig economy jobs are more lucrative than depending on folk performances today, so fewer youngsters are entering this field. 

Druthi, my neighbour’s kid, is excited about her day as she has a dance period in her time table. Thanks to online classes, I got to watch her take classes last week. As the class began, the artiste in me began to think, our own arts offer so much beyond just the skill of performing for a child’s development.

I wonder, is it because our folk/classical songs are not made to sound as cool as ‘Dance Monkey’ that schools aren’t considering them? Or is it that parents think their children would find more value if they are exposed to non-Indian art? Or is it just a lack of effort from our end to place our art at par with others?

Solution: If we expose our kids to local performing arts, it will not only increase their interest, but they will also grow up to promote and support them. Making these a part of curriculum will also help artistes get steady income, and motivate them to work more in the field.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp