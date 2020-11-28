STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than just turkey 

Extend the spirit of Thanksgiving into the weekend with these special offers from city restaurants

Published: 28th November 2020 05:41 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: W hile the American holiday of Thanksgiving may be celebrated only on one day of the year, city restaurants are choosing to extend the spirit of gratitude through the weekend, with special offers and traditional festive dishes. Take, for instance, ITC Windsor, where the Thanksgiving week concludes on Nov. 29. At Raj Pavillion, executive chef Akshraj Jodha has prepared delicacies like Mushroom Fricassee with Herbed Rice and Garlic Toast, Twin floret Bake with Garlic and cheese toast, Cranberry and Maple Roasted Turkey with bread pudding and Apple sauce served with Creamy Garlic mash and Steam Greens, Slow roasted Garlic and Thyme Roasted Spring Chicken with Pan Jus and Deglazed Root Vegetables served with Steam Greens and Beans.

The soup selection includes Tomato Bell Pepper Soup and Mushroom and Barley Soup. The a la carte menu is available for dinner only, from 7pm to 11.30pm, and also includes desserts like Pear and Apple Entremets with activated charcoal cake, mascarpone & basil scented whip, Sourcherry and Vanilla Torte with Beetroot and Chocolate Ice cream, all by pastry chef Ruby Islam. 

A traditional Thanksgiving meal is incomplete without pie, and so Magnolia Bakery is whipping up some festive specials for the occasion. “We have introduced an Apple Caramel Lattice Pie. These delicious treats come as mini individual pies and pie slices and are available all weekend,” says co-founder Zonu Reddy. The mini pies will retail for `450, while the slice costs `195. 

The Reservoire, in Koramangala, will also serve apple pie as part of its special menu. This is in addition to other courses and dishes, which include Roasted Butternut Squash, Brandy Grilled Chicken, Roasted Whole Chicken in Spicy Red Wine Sauce and Harissa Veggie Skewers. Since there’s no Thanksgiving without turkey, the restaurant has also included Roasted Turkey Salad and Herbs Crusted Turkey. “We also have a Grilled Turkey Bowl in Hot Sauce. The idea was to combine turkey with traditional and American favourite hot sauce,” says executive chef Rudra Jogi. Prices begin at `160 onwards (call 91489-09148 for reservations), and the spread is available till Nov. 29. 

The pub, 1522, has a day-long offer on Nov. 28, with specials in soups, salads, main course and desserts. These are available at the Residency Road outlet and include Creamy Roasted Pumpkin Soup with Sesame Seeds, Turkey Cordon Bleu with Lyonnaise Potatoes & Buttered Sautéed Broccoli, and English Bread Butter Pudding. Executive chef Francis Gomes says, “These are the heartbeat of an exuberant celebration meal. Every dish is cooked to celebrate the warmth of this season and bring in the tradition of the American holiday.” The price for two is `1,200 and the menu will be available from 12pm to 1am. 

Portland Steakhouse on Brunton Cross Road also decided to join in the revelry. Dine-in is available with prior reservation (contact 80255-93405) and includes a menu with roast turkey meal (with the must-have cranberry sauce), pumpkin pie and butternut squash soup. They also have a turkey takeaway, which is subject to availability.

