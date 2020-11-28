Robot-assisted knee replacement surgery launched

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private hospital in the city has launched a robotic joint replacement programme to ensure higher precision in bone cutting, less pain and blood loss and near-normal knee motion for both total and partial knee replacement. The robotic system has an advanced computed programme that relays precise information about the knee with 3D mapping, and ensures better position of the implant. Apollo Hospitals in Bengaluru launched the programme on Wednesday.

Knee replacement surgeries are done when bones become arthritic, due to disease, age or fractures. This robot-assisted surgery is similar to that used in brain surgery, providing perfection for the surgeon and predictability for the patient, said Davison PK, chief executive officer, Apollo Hospitals, Karnataka region.

Owing to fear of Covid, several patients have postponed their surgeries.

A surgical bubble has been formed at the hospital’s Jayanagar branch, which will serve as a non-Covid centre. Patients requiring surgery will undergo a Covid test, and the health of staff and doctors will be monitored as well, with stringent protocols in place.

“Patient investigation will be done at home, followed by a telecon with doctors. This will be followed by the robot-assisted surgery which will ensure as little damage to the tissue as possible. Without using a robot, this surgery was always a hit or miss, but now we can ensure a near-normal feeling for partial or total knee replacement, with hospital stay cut from 6-7 days to 2-3 days,” said Dr Sanjay Pai, senior consultant, orthopaedic surgeon, Apollo Specialty Hospitals.Dr Pratap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said osteoarthritis is a rising health concern in India, with a prevalence rate of 22% – 39%.

