Enforce rules strictly in containment zones, Chief Secy tells local bodies

The order urges all local administrations to follow guidelines in containment zones.

Published: 29th November 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar on Friday issued an order directing all city corporations and district administrations to ensure that guidelines for containment zones and surveillance are enforced till extended to December 31. 

The order urges all local administrations to follow guidelines in containment zones. All activities are now permitted outside containment zones, except those for which certain restrictions have been issued. 
Activities to which restrictions apply include international air travel, cinema halls and theatres which can function at half capacity, swimming pools which will be open only to athletes, exhibition halls to be open only for business to business purposes.

Halls will function at half capacity for educational, cultural and religious gatherings, with a maximum of 200 people in closed spaces. However, based on their assessment of the situation, local authorities may limit the total number of people in a gathering in closed spaces to 100. District authorities cannot impose lockdowns outside containment zones without consulting with state and central governments.

Local administrations must also ensure physical distancing in offices. The Department of Personnel and Administrative Services shall issue guidelines on implementing staggered office timings and other suitable measures in places where the positivity rate is over 10%. People over the age of 65, those with comorbidities, children below the age of 10, and pregnant women are advised to stay at home except for essential and health services.

Organisations and businesses with 50 or more employees are encouraged to avail of Aarogya Setu Open Api Services (https//:openapi.aarogyasetu.gov.in/). Open API feature will facilitate organisations’ and employees’ to return to work in a Covid19 risk-free environment. Local bodies can invoke Section 144 of the Criminal Procedures Code enforce to physical distancing.

