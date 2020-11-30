STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Big, bright and bold

As guest lists grow smaller, wedding jewellery pieces are becoming bolder during the pandemic

Published: 30th November 2020 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Brides are choosing heritage jewellery with a twist

By Anuja Pandey
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Weddings, with social distancing in place, are now unlike any conducted before. But some things don’t change, do they? Every bride still wants to look her best on her D-day. In fact, the focus has shifted all the more to the wedding trousseau and jewellery, with live-streaming the ceremony on social media catching up as a trend. 

Weddings and jewellery carry a sentimental value in India. Every piece of jewellery is not just a product but an heirloom that a mother passes on to her daughter. This year has seen the emergence of some new trends. While some chose a minimalistic look for the jewellery, considering a limited guest list, others went overboard since they could invest the money saved from band, baaja and baraat.

Traditional craftsmanship in jewellery-making has got renewed interest, and we now see a revival of artistic traditions in fading, distinctive, and indigenous forms of jewellery. Triveni Vinod of C Krishniah Chetty group of jewellers says, “We’re seeing normally traditional tastes and preferences moving to unusual, stand-out pieces of jewellery. Surprisingly, clients are experimenting almost like now-or-never! Hence bolder, newer, colourful pieces seem to be taken up with ease.

People want jewellery they know will last forever.” Many ‘Insta-gen’ brides and grooms like to invest in exquisite heirloom pieces and ornaments that could be for keepsake. This adds to the grandeur in every detail, which only goes on to make their weddings more Instagram-able and an affair to remember. A spokesperson from Amrapali Jewellers says, “During this pandemic, people have become aware that they would rather spend on jewellery than spend on lavish weddings.” The year 2020 has also seen an emphasis on what could be refashioned and reused, with a focus on sustainable and recyclable fashion.

Hence, brides are choosing heritage jewellery with a twist for their trinket boxes. Brides love jewellery that can be worn with equal panache and elan, be it with lehengas and saris, or with gowns and western outfits. Jewellery designer Pallavi Foley says, “The hottest trend is pieces that you can wear every day, that say and do more for you than pure aesthetics. We have a line of 100 charms from India, which is seeing a big demand from across the world.”

(The author is a social media influencer)

Shining on 
‘Hansuli’ chokers coupled with long maharani haar or Krishna haar and panchlara (five-layered) necklace are back with a modern twist. 

Layering in jewellery is big as necklines have plunged. So a choker worn with multiple layers of long neck pieces is trending.

Bigger nose rings are back. 

If maang tikkas are too intricate and indulgent, brides are choosing to go with one solid chunky neck piece. 

Pearls, diamonds and rubies are the minimalistic choice of the season. 

Statement jewellery, like a kamar bandh, is another trend that new-age brides and bridesmaids are going with. 

