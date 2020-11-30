STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Zooming in within

What do self-love and Raja Ravi Varma’s artworks have in common? Find out in this shutterbug’s new project 
 

Published: 30th November 2020 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : In this fast-paced life, we often tend to take self-love for granted. In an effort to overcome this, city-based photographer Lakshmi M Nair has started a self portrait series – The Goddess in you – where she is recreating some of the Raja Ravi Varma paintings with contemporary items and thoughts. 

Nair says the pictures come from what she feels and are derived from her emotions. “It turned into a self-portrait series because there was no one else to click my pictures,” laughs Nair, continuing, “I have always been critical about myself. But when I was introduced to photography, it gave me a lot of time for self-introspection.” The idea for this project came while she was sorting through her cupboard and found some silk saris. “But then, changing the way I dressed wouldn’t change how I thought,” she explains.

About choosing Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings, she says, “He has been a feminist and advocate of women’s rights. He tried to break gender stereotypes and his work has always been extraordinary.” She then recreated the paintings according to what she was going through. For example, she recreated Madri – lady with the fruit – using a helmet. “I have always been a bike rider.

But coming from a conservative family, that’s not normal,” says 34-year-old Nair, who specialises in street photography. In some pictures, however, it’s the concept that she wanted to bring to light. For instance, she recreated Damayanti – lady with the swan – in a kitchen while holding a travel book.

“The original picture is about a lady speaking her heart out to the swan. For me, I might be working in the kitchen, but my heart will be in the mountains,” explains Nair, who has been receiving many positive messages. “One lady told me she related to the pictures and would change the way she looks at herself. Even if the pictures bring in positive change for one person, my attempt would be successful,” says Nair.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
self portrait series  photographer Lakshmi M Nair Bemgaluru
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp