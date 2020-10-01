8 Namma Metro locopilots, stn controllers test Covid positive

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While improving ridership on Metro trains is proving to be a challenge, a new problem has surfaced for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) -- safety of its staffers. A total of 28 locopilots and station controllers tested positive for Covid-19 after operations began on September 7. A Metro source told TNIE that they were all asymptomatic and out of danger.

“They are in home quarantine or in hospitals, as advised by doctors,” he said. Ajay Seth, Managing Director, BMRCL, said, “All the affected staff are fine and mostly asymptomatic. BMRCL arranged testing of the staff who work at stations so that travel for the public is safer.” A source said that six station maintainers too have tested positive. Nearly 450 locopilots and station controllers man operations of Metro trains between 7 am and 9 pm on the Green and Purple lines.

On safety measures for the staff, an official said, “Thermal scanning is carried out before they report for duty.” A Covid Care Centre on Bannerghatta Road caters exclusively to BMRCL employees. “We are following all SOPs issued by the Centre. Our employees commute to work from their homes and could have caught the infection anywhere,” the official said.