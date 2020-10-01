STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Gandhi: The most stamped person

Collecting stamps (philately) was the most popular hobby during my childhood. It’s almost a dying hobby now, at least among the youth.

Published: 01st October 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By V R Ferose
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Collecting stamps (philately) was the most popular hobby during my childhood. It’s almost a dying hobby now, at least among the youth. The influx of digitisation has resulted in the death of letter writing and with it the idea of collecting stamps as a hobby. Though stamps are still being printed and record prices are being set at auctions, it has gradually become a hobby of the older generation.

While parting with my stamp collection, the only stamps I retained were a pre-Independence stamp with the inscription Azad Hind and a set of four Gandhi stamps in mint and unhinged (that is, with full original gum) condition. The Azad Hind stamp was created by the German artist Werner von Axster-Heudtlass for Subhas Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind (Indian National Army) and printed in Germany by the Reich printing office.

The four Gandhi stamps are a reminder for me of the most stamped person in the universe!A set of 1948 stamps picturing Gandhi was sold for a record $598,000. The unique strip of four 10-rupee stamps is considered the most important and desirable item of post-Indian Independence philately. The purple-brown stamps are emblazoned with the word “service” and were issued to the governor-general’s secretariat for official use.

Gandhi stamps remain the most sought-after stamps around the world. One of the most passionate Gandhi stamp collectors, Revati Natesan, is based in Marin County, California. Her journey began when she started researching the phrase ‘Gandhi is the most stamped person in the Universe’. She soon found out that by adorning the edges of envelopes, stamps from over 150 countries were quietly paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi by conveying various facets of his life: early struggles, brilliant political strategies, and relentless pursuit of different ways to relate to the masses.

Revati has used her understanding of Gandhi and his message to start her own non-profit called ThinkGlobal Arts Foundation, with a mission to spread peace around the world. One of the rare stamps in her collection is the one that travelled with Gandhiji from Bombay to Marseilles on the SS Rajputana. The post used to be transported on mail boats called Paquebot. Revati has a stamp that co-travelled with Gandhiji on the boat!

VR Ferose

Another interesting stamp was issued by Namibia when it got its independence from South Africa. The postal cover has the picture of a woman conveying her thanks to Gandhiji (Namibia followed Gandhiji’s principle of non-violence to gain its independence).Another stamp was released when the movie Gandhi was released. The entire message about Gandhiji is contained on the tiny 1-inch by 1-inch piece of paper!

Natesan’s research led her on an awe-inspiring journey into the world of the Mahatma, and ultimately the creation of an exhibit entitled ‘Gandhi, the most stamped person in the Universe, a philatelic exhibit’. The exhibit records the major events in his life and the values he lived by – from his birth in 1869, through his school years, his career as a lawyer in South Africa, the nationalist movements in India, his assassination in 1948, and ultimately the glorious legacy of peace and non-violence that he left behind. The exhibit has travelled to several cities across the United States.

When asked what her most precious Gandhi stamp was, Natesan said, “It is not the stamp but his message, his life. Here was an ordinary man, in many ways no different from any of us, who through sheer honesty and tenacity was able to grow and go beyond to inspire others around the world to higher levels of being.”
(The author is a technologist based in Silicon Valley who is gently mad about books.)

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp