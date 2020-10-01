STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSPCB marshals to check pollution

Two marshals will be deployed to tour the valley from 6pm to 6am and keep a check on the polluters.

By Bosky Khanna
BENGALURU: To address the issue of the rising stench and pollution in the Vrishabhavathi Valley, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), has now taken the decision to deploy marshals to keep a check on polluters.The decision was taken after the KSPCB was flooded with complaints from citizens and members of Save Vrishabhavathi Valley on the issue.KSPCB Member Secretary K Srinivasalu told TNIE that orders were issued after holding a meeting with citizen groups on September 23. 

Two marshals will be deployed to tour the valley from 6pm to 6am and keep a check on the polluters. “They will be on duty and will start their drive from October 5. They will take punitive action against the polluter and seize vehicles. Four more rapid response vehicles will be added to the list in another 15 days to tighten the vigil,” he said.

“It is also important to check on polluting industries as it was in the case of Bellandur, where 29 of the 429 identified industries were shut down. Industries should have their own STPs. We are also working on common effluent treatment plants. Control rooms are also being set up for people to post their complaints which will be addressed immediately,” he added.

People residing along Mysuru Road, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Dasarahalli, Peenya and surrounding areas, had been repeatedly complaining to the KSPCB of the pollution in the 52km long valley.Citizens, however, say that this is only the bare minimum and a lot more needs to be done. Nivedita Sunkad from Namami Vrishabhavathi group said the main issue is addressing the polluting industries. “Earlier, the KSPCB ordered to check on polluting industries and close them, but nothing was done. It is the worst water body in Bengaluru, where residents of RR Nagar, saw coloured effluents in it on a daily basis,” she said.

An RR Nagar resident said in many instances, along with chemical water, carcasses have been seen flowing in the valley. The government claims that the valley towards Malleswaram and Basavanagudi is clean but most of it is covered and is filled with sewage. The problem towards the industrial side is worse.

