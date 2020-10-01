Sewage water raises a stink in Cubbon Park

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of Cubbon Park Welfare Association have alleged that sewage water is entering and stagnating in Cubbon Park. Sewage water has been collecting near Sampangi tank for the past four or five days, and the rajakaluve is overflowing near Kanteerava Stadium leading to water stagnation and posing health risks, association members said. They also pointed out that water is stagnating in the park towards MG Road side.

Reacting to these issues, Gunavantha, Cubbon Park, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, said, sewage water is going to the BWSSB installed treatment plant near Kanteerava Stadium. There were some blockages, which have been pointed out to the BWSSB and they are addressing it. “No sewage water is entering the park. The water stagnating towards MG Road side is because of the ongoing TenderSure works on the roads. Storm water and rain water is collecting inside and it is also being cleared,” he added.