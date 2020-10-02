STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMTC joins hands with NIMHANS for crew health

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation is collaborating with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences for treatment of its employees.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation is collaborating with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences for treatment of its employees. BMTC chairperson Nandiesha Reddy and NIMHANS director Gangadhar inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the institute on Thursday.The agreement is for three years and it can be extended or renewed further. The aim of the contract is to enhance patient care services for employees of the transport utility and improve the transport facility for the staffers and students of the premier medical institute. 

Dr Arun K, director (security and vigilance), BMTC, clarified that the finer details on the agreement were yet to be worked out. “As per the MoU, NIMHANS will study specific aspects of BMTC crew behaviour and problems such as alcohol addiction, and come up with new proposals to improve the health of the crew. Subsidised treatment will also be explored,” he said.  On what benefit NIMHANS will get, Arun said that BMTC will provide preferential services for its staffers and employees. “Subsidised travel will also be explored.” 

