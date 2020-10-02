Covid negative proof, alternate lanes for pool safety 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Professional swimmers and athletes will soon be able to head back to into the water for practise, with the State government planning to formulate guidelines for the reopening of swimming polls after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced more relaxations on Wednesday. The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports will formulate it guidelines based on those issued by the Union Sports Ministry. Minister for Sports C T Ravi said a Covid negative certificate was mandatory for athletes wishing to practise and that athletes must behave responsibly by not going to the pool if they are sick. “Their health is their responsibility inside the pool,” he said.

Commissioner to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports K Srinivas told The New Indian Express that regulations would include the use of alternate lanes to maintain distance and sanitising the premises. Spitting in the pool would be prohibited, he said, adding, “But that is difficult to track. That is why the general public is still not allowed. Sports persons know the importance of a swimming pool and they can be expected to by hygienic.”

Once in place, the rules will apply to over 100 pools across the State, most of which are privately managed. Of these, 55 are affiliated with the Bengaluru-based professional body Karnataka Swimming Association, which also manages about 1,000 swimmers. Srinivas said that the Association had approached the government some time ago seeking permission to reopen pools. “We could not do it then without the Union government’s directions. Now that we have approval, we will be able to do so with health measures in place for the athletes. We are still waiting for the guidelines, which can be expected in about a week.”

Swimming Development Officer at the Association Rohit Babu N said the Association had already formulated its own Standard Operating Procedures. “Now that official guidelines will be issued, we shall wait and prepare our own dos and don’ts based on that, and submit it to the government,” he said.