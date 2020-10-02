STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Herd immunity still a long way to go, focus on community immunity now

If you recover from Covid-19, your immunity will last for at least six months.

Published: 02nd October 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Herd immunity is the stage where a majority of people in a society develop immunity, either through vaccination or because they were infected earlier

Herd immunity is the stage where a majority of people in a society develop immunity, either through vaccination or because they were infected earlier

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you recover from Covid-19, your immunity will last for at least six months. But the bad news is that you can still carry the virus and infect others, as herd immunity still a distant dream.According to Health Department officials and epidemiologists, herd immunity can be attained only when 60% of the population contracts the disease and recovers. “But there is a long way to go. At present we are relying on sero-survey reports and focusing on individual and community immunity to fight the virus.

Though there is no medical research, since the virus is new, chances are that a person is immune to the virus for six months. They are important in breaking the chain and can help build community immunity,” said a health official.“Immunity is the best way to beat the virus. Herd immunity will take longer, because at least 50-60 per cent of the people need to get infected.

The sero-prevalence report as on September 28 shows that 7.5 per cent have been infected and cured in India. In Karnataka, even if we presume that the population of Bengaluru is 100 lakh, the reported positives constitute 2.28 lakh (2.3%). So individual immunity and community immunity is the way forward at the moment,” a senior BBMP official said. 

Dr Smitha S from Victoria Hospital said antibodies created while fighting the virus last for 4-6 months. But so far, people have not been tested to know how many antibodies are there. Dr Giridhar Babu, member of Karnataka Expert Committee, said that while there is no absolute confidence, since the number of relapses is very less, it is understood that immunity last six months. The government has begun focusing on new areas where many cases are being reported. Sero-survey reports are awaited to help channelise the way forward.

BRAZILIAN CITY CASTS DOUBTS ON ‘HERD IMMUNITY’?
The experience of Manaus, the largest city in Brazil’s Amazon basin, suggest herd immunity may not last very long. Manaus witnessed a sharp fall in the number of deaths from about 60 a day on April 30, to just three by late August. The fall in the number of infections was attributed to herd immunity, with about 70 percent of the city’s population recording antibodies against the virus in March-April.

But the surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths is on the rise again, forcing authorities to reinforce a 30-day lockdown. A Sao Paulo University study raises questions about the concept of herd immunity for Covid-19. “Something that is evident in our study is that antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 decay quickly, a few months after infection,” Lewis Buss, one of the authors of the study, said in a statement by the São Paulo research foundation.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Herd immunity COVID 19 community immunity
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp