Proposed twin towers may have skywalks to Namma Metro stations

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure easy accessibility to its upcoming mega project -- a 50-storey twin towers -- near Anand Rao Circle, the Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed putting in place skywalks from three Metro stations in the vicinity. The funding of the Rs 500-crore project, coming up on eight acres of PWD land, is now being examined by the state Finance Department. The project was initially proposed for 25 floors in each tower, but was scaled up to 50 floors. It is to be taken up under the public-private partnership model that will bring many government and semi-government organizations under one roof.

A senior PWD official said that they are exploring the feasibility of setting up three modern skywalks — running to eight km in total — to ensure easy access to offices for Metro commuters.

“The skywalks we are keen on having are from our towers to Kempegowda Interchange Metro station (along KSRTC side-0.8 km), Mantri Sampige Metro station (1.2 km) and Vidhana Soudha (1.8 km). We have proposed taking them up under the Smart City project,” he said.

These skywalks will be on the lines of Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport. “It will comprise sufficient walking space with walkalators (moving walkways) running side by side.” The walkalators will not be a continuous stretch, but will cover a considerable distance as separate segments, he added. Asked about the cost factor, another official said that the Finance Department needs to give the green signal to the Twin Tower project. “The Detailed Project Report for it will be readied,” he said.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Mananging Director, Bengaluru Smart City Ltd, said, “The PWD has indicated its interest in setting up the skywalks from Metro stations to facilitate easy access to its building. It is at an initial stage and we will be holding detailed deliberations on it shortly to assess its feasibility.” Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Managing Director Ajay Seth said that he was yet to receive any proposal about it from the PWD.