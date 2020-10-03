Deceased IAS officer D K Ravi's mother against daughter-in-law using son's name in RR Nagara bypolls

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The deceased IAS officer D K Ravi's mother Gowramma who had taken the political plunge from the Kolar assembly constituency during the 2018 polls as an Independent by using her son's name has now been taking strong exception to her daughter-in-law following the suit.

She got wind H Kusuma may enter the fray from Rajarajeshwari Nagara assembly bypolls as a Congress nominee since her father Hanumantharayappa is a close associate of the KPCC president D K Shivakumar.

"Since my son died she had not been looking after us and I felt she had also gone along with my son. If she uses his name in any posters or publicity material I will set them on fire," warned Gowramma on Friday while speaking to a section of media at Doddakoppalu village in Kunigal taluk.

"If she has the guts, let her use her father's name and fight the polls but not my son's whom I had educated to become an IAS officer," she challenged.

The 2009 batch IAS officer had allegedly killed himself at Koramangala flat on March.16, 2015 and the incident triggered an uproar as his relatives including her mother were unbelievable and alleged that he was murdered.

Until he got transferred to Bengaluru, Ravi was Kolar deputy commissioner and had made a name for himself. He was a batchmate of Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri and the latter was also questioned by the police aftermath his death.