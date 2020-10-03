STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

On a hopeful note

For the members of Gauley Bhai, a 1BHK space in Jeevan Bhima Nagar has served as their jam room for two years now.

Published: 03rd October 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Band members Veecheet Dhakal, Siddhant Mani Chettri, Anudwatt Dhakal and Joe Panicker , Meghana Sastry

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : For the members of Gauley Bhai, a 1BHK space in Jeevan Bhima Nagar has served as their jam room for two years now. The space, which marked the birthplace of many of their songs, has now been revamped to double as a recording studio. Come Saturday, the band will perform their first post-Covid-19 outbreak live concert, from their jam-room-converted-studio. “This is our first live concert in six months so we’re quite kicked about it,” says Joe Panicker. The drummer, with other members Veecheet Dhakal (vocals, violin), Siddhant Mani Chettri (guitar) and Anudwatt Dhakal (bass guitar), forms the quartet behind the band, which sings in Nepali. 

The jam room now comprises microphones, headphones, amplifiers, curtains, carpeted floors, extra panelling and sound absorbing material – all additions that were made in the last few months. “We made do with things we had lying around,” explains Panicker. Back in June, the band used the space to record a set that was then played as a part of a London festival, but their upcoming concert marks their first live concert since their tour in Nepal was cut short in March.

“It’s a complete DIY project,” says Veecheet, adding that the band  has been hard at work to set up this space the last few months. “It’s a trial for us too. We’ve even set up projectors to give the concert an audio-visual effect. And we are going to play around with lighting as well to give a stage-like feel and to add to the whole vibe,” says Veecheet of the livestreamed concert.

For example, the song Thupari Udi, which explores the idea of leaving one’s nest and the freedom to fly, will be accompanied by visuals of hills and travels. Helping the band is Angarika Guha with conceptualisation, Sowmya Swaminathan as creative adviser, Suman Khaidem on visuals, Kiran MS and Yorker Films on camera and Chewang Tamang as the DOP.  

For a band that feeds off of the energy of its audience, this experience will prove to be a new one. “It’s like inviting people into our jam room. Will it be intimate or distant? Who knows, we also have to wait and see,” says Veecheet, who has back back in the studio for the past 2-3 weeks, after recuperating from an accident. While the idea to convert the jam room into a recording studio has been there for a while. “It’s always been an aspiration for us and now it’s worked in our favour,” he adds.

The concert will be livestreamed  on Oct 3, 8pm. Tickets (Rs 300)  available on SkillBox

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp