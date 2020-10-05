Beats from the heart

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bringing back the 90s’ romantic Indian music, singer Sangeetha Rajeev is out with her latest project with Sonu Nigam called Neene Neena, which also stars Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 winner Shine Shetty. Premiered last week, the song has already gone viral with more six lakh views.

The song has a soothing pace with a feel-good tune, which will be perfect company for a long drive or even a lounge day at home. Calling it nothing less than a dream come true for her, Sangeetha just took a chance of getting in touch with Nigam for the song.

“I never expected this. It was my dream to collaborate with him but I was not sure if he is going to agree to it or not. I just introduced my work and explained to him the meaning of the song and he agreed to do it,” says Rajeev, adding that she wrote the song keeping Nigam’s voice in mind. Rajeev wrote this song around two months ago and has been in touch with Nigam since then. Nigam was in Dubai and they had no proper recording set up, hence the project got delayed till he returned to Mumbai.

Nigam, who has sung some popular Kannada songs like Ninnindale from the movie Milana, Naanu Matthu Gunda title track and many more, he has always connected with people who speak the language. “Sonu sir is more Kannadiga than any of us. A man of such stature is humble and professional. He improvised on the composition and send me quite few a takes for me to choose,” says Rajeev, adding that he also made a behind the scene video of how the song was recorded for the promotion.

Apart the audio, the video also showcases the chemistry between Shetty and Rajeev, while he was basking in the glory of his Bigg Boss win when the latter approached him for the music video. “For me, the highlight of the song was Sonu Nigam singing my part in the song,” says Shetty. “We should put in more effort to make Kannada songs more popular. When the song Sanju mattu Geeta was out, I was in Mumbai then and made my non-Kannadiga friend listen to the song and he loved it. I am trying to make Kannada songs more popular around my circle,” says Shetty.