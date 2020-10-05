STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hopes crushed: COVID-19 ruined students’ dreams of studying abroad, says survey

The negative impact of the pandemic is felt despite Indian students’ high propensity towards international travel, says a survey.

Published: 05th October 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The negative impact of the pandemic is felt despite Indian students’ high propensity towards international travel, says a survey.

An analysis report on the future of education by EDHEC Business School says that 91% of those surveyed declared that they will probably limit their travel in the years to come because of the pandemic.

Students also believe the pandemic will impact the delivery of higher education for years to come as 82% estimate growth in disciplines like healthcare (66%) and social economics (51%).

Also, 91% agree teaching will be dispensed remotely — at least partially (45%). TNIE spoke to students and found what made them decide to cancel their plan to study abroad and take up courses within the country itself.

Aparna Mammen has now taken up her postgraduation in Public Health in the city.

“I had plans to study in Sweden but banks weren’t available for loans. Travelling wasn’t possible either. Since employment levels are quite low now, it made no sense to pay huge fees, study the course online from India and not get a job,” she said.

“I took up an MBA in a Mumbai university but studying online from Bengaluru itself. Since everything is digitalised, we can access the same material from here itself. There is no need to travel abroad,” says Tara Mathew who cancelled her plans to study in the UK.

The quantitative research was carried out in five countries with 5,246 respondents — India, UK, France, USA, and South Africa.

Of the 1,071 Indian respondents, Bengaluru weighs 11 per cent in the sample. India ranks their higher education system as satisfactory -- whether concerning the education they personally received (86%, including 43% very satisfied) or current higher education system (85% say it is high quality, 48% fully agree). Students also perceived concrete consequences of involving new technologies in higher education. Digitisation can supplement theoretical education via virtual reality (93%, including 57% fully agree).

However, the role of teachers remains critical. While students believe digitisation is necessary, the study shows that it doesn’t diminish the importance of teachers and learning methods. 

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abroad studies Coronavirus
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp