Hopes crushed: COVID-19 ruined students’ dreams of studying abroad, says survey

BENGALURU: The negative impact of the pandemic is felt despite Indian students’ high propensity towards international travel, says a survey.

An analysis report on the future of education by EDHEC Business School says that 91% of those surveyed declared that they will probably limit their travel in the years to come because of the pandemic.

Students also believe the pandemic will impact the delivery of higher education for years to come as 82% estimate growth in disciplines like healthcare (66%) and social economics (51%).

Also, 91% agree teaching will be dispensed remotely — at least partially (45%). TNIE spoke to students and found what made them decide to cancel their plan to study abroad and take up courses within the country itself.

Aparna Mammen has now taken up her postgraduation in Public Health in the city.

“I had plans to study in Sweden but banks weren’t available for loans. Travelling wasn’t possible either. Since employment levels are quite low now, it made no sense to pay huge fees, study the course online from India and not get a job,” she said.

“I took up an MBA in a Mumbai university but studying online from Bengaluru itself. Since everything is digitalised, we can access the same material from here itself. There is no need to travel abroad,” says Tara Mathew who cancelled her plans to study in the UK.

The quantitative research was carried out in five countries with 5,246 respondents — India, UK, France, USA, and South Africa.

Of the 1,071 Indian respondents, Bengaluru weighs 11 per cent in the sample. India ranks their higher education system as satisfactory -- whether concerning the education they personally received (86%, including 43% very satisfied) or current higher education system (85% say it is high quality, 48% fully agree). Students also perceived concrete consequences of involving new technologies in higher education. Digitisation can supplement theoretical education via virtual reality (93%, including 57% fully agree).

However, the role of teachers remains critical. While students believe digitisation is necessary, the study shows that it doesn’t diminish the importance of teachers and learning methods.