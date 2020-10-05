STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hospital stay longer for comorbid patients

In cases with comorbidities, the peak is observed in three-four days, when the symptoms, including breathlessness, worsen quickly.

Published: 05th October 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Image for representational purpose only(File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Iffath Fatima and Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike asymptomatic and moderately-ill Covid patients, who recover within seven to 10 days, a 70-year-old man with comorbidities and Covid-19 infection in Bengaluru took two months to recover and was finally discharged from hospital last Monday. “The patient’s lungs were severely infected and it took him a longer time to recover.

He was initially on ventilator, then non-invasive ventilation, and after that, oxygen was given on and off. Patients with severe infection in the lungs take more than 25 days to recover. Not just in the elderly, this is observed in younger patients too,” said Dr Pratik Patil, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital. This is just one example of how hospital stay can be prolonged for patients with severe Covid infection and comorbidities.

Patients with diabetes, history of cardiac issues, preexisting lung disorders like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and chronic kidney disease requiring dialysis, undergo lengthy stays in hospital. The peak of the infection is between 7 and 10 days. However, in cases with comorbidities, the peak is observed in three-four days, when the symptoms, including breathlessness, worsen quickly.

Their hospital stay can last anywhere from two weeks to a month, unlike regular Covid patients who stay for 10 days. “This happens as comorbidities reduce the immunity of a patient, increasing the severity of the virus. They may recover from the Covid infection in two weeks but post Covid, symptoms persist. They may suffer lung fibrosis, their sugar levels fluctuate and they could suffer secondary bacteria and fungal infections, requiring oxygen and antibiotic therapy.

At times, they may be sent home with oxygen support so that they don’t suffer from hypoxia (inadequate oxygen supply),” said Dr Suchismitha Rajanya, consultant, Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital. Elderly patients must maintain their sugar and blood pressure levels so that they don’t develop severe complications when infected with Covid, experts say.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
comorbid patients
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp