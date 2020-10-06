STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hooked to hooping

In line with the latest trend of hula hooping in a saree, celebrities have been jumping into the bandwagon

Published: 06th October 2020

hooping in a saree
By  Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Getting the right moves for Savage on Tik Tok, just the right amount of froth for Dalgona coffee, and getting the makeup brush passed onto them in the ‘Pass the brush’ challenge...staying indoors with not much access to outside world has meant people have pushed their creative limits to come up with new trends. The latest is #sareeflow where women are hula hooping in the six-yard garment. 

Started by Delhi-based hula hooper Eshna Kutty, who has been posting videos on Instagram, what caught the attention of social media users was a video of hula hooping to the Genda phool song from movie Delhi 6. “I have no idea how the video went so viral. Now, with so many followers, it feels like a sense of responsibility to put up good content,” says 23-year-old Kutty. This spunky self-taught hula hooper had around 30,000 followers on Instagram when she posted the video but will soon be touching 1.3 lakh followers post her social media fame.

Now, many celebrities which includes Bollywood director, and star of the movie, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra and Abhishek Bachchan, respectively,  also shared the video in their Instagram story. “Of course it’s exciting when celebrities start following you. But more than being star struck,  it feels like validation when a star like like Hrithik Roshan, who is great dancer himself, positively comments on your work,” says Kutty, adding that Bengaluru holds a special place for her because her 80 per cent of her students are from the city.

Samyuktha Hegde, who got hooked to hooping during the lockdown, joined the sareeflow bandwagon, although she admits it’s not the most comfortable thing to do. “But it’s always fun to try something new. I came across Eshna during the lockdown when she started giving online classes, and I wanted to enroll for one. So, she is like both a friend and mentor. She started the saree flow which became viral like a wild fire,” says Hegde, who was recently in the news when she was pulled-up by a passerby at a part for being “inappropriately dressed.”  She was practising hula hooping at a park. “It’s difficult to completely move on from what happened. It will take time but I will,” says Hedge, adding that Bengaluru has got one of highest number of hoopers. 

City-based hooper, Apoorva Ambaresh recreated the sareeflow to the song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghaam. “ I had a traditional wooden hoop. But I started hooping with a plastic hoop after seeing Eshna’s videos,” says Ambaresh, whose mother found Kutty’s video on Facebook and asked her to recreate it. “It might look easy but I almost stumbled upon my saree while trying this out,” says the Ambaresh, adding her blooper video outnumbered the views in comparison to the actual video she shot. 

