Compensate applicant seeking info, KIC tells KPSC 

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Information Commission (KIC) has ordered the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to pay an applicant a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to fight for justice before the High Court, in addition to imposing a penalty for not providing him information. Besides, the KIC also took serious exception to two IAS officers — Secretary G Sathyavathi and Controller of Examinations G R J Divya Prabhu, KPSC — for failure to perform an obligation and trying to shirk from their responsibility under the Right to Information Act.

The KIC made the observation that the Secretary, despite several directions, has failed to perform the obligations under the RTI Act. Since the Controller of Examinations is custodian of answer scripts, it is her duty to provide information. “The lack of responsibility in abiding by the provisions of the Act and also not obeying orders of the Commission, reflects her utter disrespect of the law. The reply furnished by Divya is not acceptable,” the KIC said.

The KIC asked the KPSC to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation to Sudhanva Bhandolkar, in addition to Rs 25,000 as penalty. Bhandolkar had submitted an application to the KPSC seeking copies of his answer scripts on January 14, 2020. However, he was made to run from pillar to post. Hence, he moved the KIC.

Meanwhile, State Information Commissioner KP Manjunatha ordered the KPSC Secretary to deduct Rs 25,000 in five equal instalments from the salary of Public Information Officer M V Shashikala, KPSC.

