STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

The Great Domestic Cooking Renaissance

Culinary skills have been passed on orally from generation to generation and it would be a pity to lose something that basic

Published: 07th October 2020 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

By VR Ferose
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Covid-19 may have caused home kitchens to work overtime. Since restaurants were closed and many were working from home, people started preparing regular meals. We suddenly realised that cooking at home is pleasurable, important and necessary, not just for our existence but also for our happiness.In the last few months, a mindless task (like peeling onion, ginger or garlic) has become a mindful task. I have made more phone calls than ever to my mother during the lockdown asking for recipes, and realised what a wealth of knowledge she is. Cooking skills have been passed on orally from generation to generation and it would be a pity to lose that basic knowledge.

I have rarely bought a cookbook before or watched a cooking show, but now I am constantly looking up recipes on YouTube and religiously taking printouts of them before I start prepping and cooking.It suddenly struck me how much more there is to know about cooking. I started by asking some basic questions: What was the genesis of cooking and how has it evolved over time? What led to the decline of cooking at home? Why is organic food so expensive? What is unique about our mothers’ cooking? Why do people spend so much time watching cooking shows about food they never get to eat? 

I highly recommend Michael Pollan’s book Cooked: A Natural History Of Transformation which is also a four-episode Netflix documentary series. It gives great insight into the evolution and history of cooking, how the four classical elements — fire, water, air and earth — transform the stuff of nature into food that we eat and drink.

Richard Wrangham of Harvard University argues in his book Catching Fire: How Cooking Made Us Human that the invention of cooking — even more than agriculture, the eating of meat or the advent of tools — is what led to the rise of humanity. Homo erectus (the first human, 1.8 million years ago) evolved when the ape learnt to cook; in fact humans cannot survive on raw food. Cooking also relieves us from chewing a lot. Since monkeys spend half their waking hours chewing, no wonder they don’t get anything done!

When my friend Master Chef India contestant Sadaf Hussain released his book Daastan-e-Dastarkhan I read and even tried out the recipes to understand the culinary heritage of Muslim communities across India. What makes Sadaf’s book so interesting is his ability to tell a story about every recipe. Cooking at Home with Pedatha (Gourmand Award winner in 2006 for Best Vegetarian Cookbook in the World) will make you nostalgic for your grandmother’s cooking.

One of the first cookbooks that I owned (thanks to my acquaintance with the author Jigyasa Giri), it is the best book on simple south Indian recipes. Indian recipe cookbooks are legion, but what grips me is the one that tells interesting stories, and that’s why I look forward to reading my friend Sudha Menon’s upcoming book A Spicy Affair.

Often, I have wondered why our mothers’ recipes are special. Scientifically, the chances are high that we have inherited at least some of our enzymes from our parents, so what tastes good to them probably tastes good to us too. Maybe it also has to do with the link between memory and taste. Preparing something delicious and nourishing for the people you love is probably the best expression of love itself. There is a reason they say “the way to a man’s (and woman’s) heart is through the stomach”. Only so long as the food is cooked at home!(The author is a technologist based in Silicon Valley who is gently mad about books.)

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp