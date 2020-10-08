Made with (puppy) love

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The phrase ‘adopt, don’t shop’ is commonly heard when it comes to pets. But Samyukta Hornad and Raghu Dixit have found a new way to drive home this message. The actor and the singer are out with a song, Tsunami, where Hornad is lending her voice for the first time. The song urges people to consider adoption when it comes to bringing home a pet. Hornad, who has been an animal rights’ advocate, says it was a good time to release the song due to recent cases of dogs not being well looked after by their breeders. “When we speak about the adopting, it’s not just indie breeds. There are other breeds that are abandoned or who get neglected,” says Hornad.

The song, which was composed by Dixit, is also a tribute to his dog Thunti who ran away earlier this year. “She was staying with a friend of mine but one day he jumped over the compound wall. We searched for weeks but she was nowhere to be found.

She was a super energetic one who would run to anybody with affection,” he says. And if you are wondering about the story behind the song’s name, Dixit explains, “My friend Raghavendra V Kamath, who wrote the lyrics, noticed Thunti’s energy and said she comes in like a tsunami.”

The song has got more than 20,000 views in less than 24 hours and is out in Hindi and Kannada. First-time singer Hornad says, “I do sing but it sounds totally different when one sings in a studio. There are so many things you have to take care of.” The actor even went for voice culturing to get a hang of the process. Dixit, however, was encouraging. According to him, the actor was over critical of herself. “She sang pretty well, I hardly had to autotune it,” says Dixit.

Even the video of the song has a special story behind it. It comprises a collage of people with their pets, for which they got around 600 entries. Finally, around 175 were used in the video, including the furry friends of celebrities like Adah Sharma and Danish Sait.