STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Made with (puppy) love

Published: 08th October 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Samyukta Hornad

Samyukta Hornad

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The phrase ‘adopt, don’t shop’ is commonly heard when it comes to pets. But Samyukta Hornad and Raghu Dixit have found a new way to drive home this message. The actor and the singer are out with a song, Tsunami, where Hornad is lending her voice for the first time. The song urges people to consider adoption when it comes to bringing home a pet. Hornad, who has been an animal rights’ advocate, says it was a good time to release the song due to recent cases of dogs not being well looked after by their breeders. “When we speak about the adopting, it’s not just indie breeds. There are other breeds that are abandoned or who get neglected,” says Hornad. 

The song, which was composed by Dixit, is also a tribute to his dog Thunti who ran away earlier this year. “She was staying with a friend of mine but one day he jumped over the compound wall. We searched for weeks but she was nowhere to be found.

 She was a super energetic one who would run to anybody with affection,” he says. And if you are wondering about the story behind the song’s name, Dixit explains, “My friend Raghavendra V Kamath, who wrote the lyrics, noticed Thunti’s energy and said she comes in like a tsunami.” 

The song has got more than 20,000 views in less than 24 hours and is out in Hindi and Kannada. First-time singer Hornad says, “I do sing but it sounds totally different when one sings in a studio. There are so many things you have to take care of.” The actor even went for voice culturing to get a hang of the process. Dixit, however, was encouraging. According to him, the actor was over critical of herself. “She sang pretty well, I hardly had to autotune it,” says Dixit.

Even the video of the song has a special story behind it. It comprises a collage of people with their pets, for which they got around 600 entries. Finally, around 175 were used in the video, including the furry friends of celebrities like Adah Sharma and Danish Sait.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp