STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Biocon pitches in with Rs 65 crore for Hebbagodi Metro station

BMRCL will construct a foot overbridge connecting unpaved areas of the metro station concourse to the other side of Hosur Road. 

Published: 09th October 2020 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

BMRCL

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Biocon Foundation has signed an MoU with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to contribute Rs 65 crore towards the construction of the proposed Hebbagodi Metro Station on Hosur Road. The MoU was signed between Founder and Managing Trustee of Biocon Foundation Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Managing Director of BMRCL Ajay Seth. As recognition of Biocon Foundation’s contribution to society, BMRCL will approach the state government jointly with the foundation for naming the Hebbagodi station as ‘Biocon Hebbagodi Metro Station’. “This project will help in easing traffic congestion by enabling greater use of public transportation,” Kiran said. 

The Metro Station is part of the new 18.82-km line from R V Road to Bommasandra (Reach 5) being constructed under Phase II of the Bangalore Metro Rail project at a cost of Rs 5,744 crore, and is expected to provide a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation to residents and business commuters from all parts of the city. 

BMRCL will construct a foot overbridge connecting unpaved areas of the metro station concourse to the other side of Hosur Road. It will also undertake other station access infrastructure work, such as footpath improvement on either sides of the station up to a distance of 500 metres, as per the MoU.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMRCL Biocon Foundation
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp