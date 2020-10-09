Biocon pitches in with Rs 65 crore for Hebbagodi Metro station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Biocon Foundation has signed an MoU with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to contribute Rs 65 crore towards the construction of the proposed Hebbagodi Metro Station on Hosur Road. The MoU was signed between Founder and Managing Trustee of Biocon Foundation Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Managing Director of BMRCL Ajay Seth. As recognition of Biocon Foundation’s contribution to society, BMRCL will approach the state government jointly with the foundation for naming the Hebbagodi station as ‘Biocon Hebbagodi Metro Station’. “This project will help in easing traffic congestion by enabling greater use of public transportation,” Kiran said.

The Metro Station is part of the new 18.82-km line from R V Road to Bommasandra (Reach 5) being constructed under Phase II of the Bangalore Metro Rail project at a cost of Rs 5,744 crore, and is expected to provide a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation to residents and business commuters from all parts of the city.

BMRCL will construct a foot overbridge connecting unpaved areas of the metro station concourse to the other side of Hosur Road. It will also undertake other station access infrastructure work, such as footpath improvement on either sides of the station up to a distance of 500 metres, as per the MoU.