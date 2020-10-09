STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman starts car with door open, gets crushed to death

Vehicle in reverse gear drags woman, rams tree, video goes viral 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old woman was crushed to death after her car accidentally moved in reverse when she started the ignition while standing next to the driver’s seat with the door open, on New BEL Road on Wednesday afternoon. 

The deceased Nandini Rao, is a resident of RK Garden, and a home-maker. A senior police officer said that Nandini came out to park her car under a tree as it was sunny. Her husband Rajesh T, was inside the house taking care of their 2-year-old granddaughter. She opened the door of the driver’s seat and started the engine by pressing the remote ignition key. As the car was in reverse gear, it moved backwards while she was standing with the door open. She was dragged till the car rammed a tree, crushing her between the door and the tree.  

Passersby rushed her to a private hospital where she succumbed. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and went viral on Thursday. Based on a statement by Rajesh, an engineer by profession, the police have written to the Regional Transport Office officials to conduct a technical investigation and submit a report. The family had bought a Honda City car a few years ago and the police seized the car as part of the investigation.

Previous freak accidents

JANUARY 2020: A drunk man charred to death while sleeping next to an Omni Car in Banasawadi. The car was parked near a garbage dump  for a few days and accidentally caught fire  
JULY 2018 : A biker and a cab driver died after two speeding cabs hit them on Airport flyover in Yelahanka. The biker Srinivasulu had parked his vehicle after receiving a phone call and was hit by a speeding cab. Meanwhile, another cab driver Ganesh parked his vehicle and came to see the injured man, but was himself run over by a speeding taxi 
JULY 2018 : Two men were charred to death after their speeding car collided into a private bus on Hosur Road. Both vehicles caught fire and the two were burnt alive while 19 in the bus escaped

