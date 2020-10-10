STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BU Registrar accuses V-C of not allowing her to work

At UVCE, non-teaching staff was asked to be considered as teaching staff and additional payments were released.

Published: 10th October 2020

Bangalore University

Bangalore University (Photo | Express)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pitched battle is being fought at Bangalore University with Vice-Chancellor K C Venugopal and Registrar (Administration) K Jyothi squabbling over authority. A miffed Jyothi has now complained to Governor Vajubhai Vala, who is chancellor of universities, that the V-C is not allowing her to work.Jyothi, who is an IAS-grade officer, joined the university in June. In her complaint, she alleged that the V-C is acting in violation of the Bangalore University Act by undermining the office of the registrar and asking her only to follow his decisions.

Jyothi said that when she issues notices to employees, the V-C withdraws them and she fears that Venugopal is provoking the employees’ union to threaten her. She has sought protection for her family, who live in the university quarters.She said that the VC is acting in contravention of Syndicate decisions, which are final.She alleged that teaching and non-teaching staff are being promoted illegally. 

At UVCE, non-teaching staff was asked to be considered as teaching staff and additional payments were released. But the university-appointed advocates did not defend the institute in court, and the high court ruled in favour of the non-teaching staff, she pointed out. 

The V-C is ignoring legal advisors of the university, causing losses running into lakhs. Apart from the Governor, she has also written to the Chief Secretary and additional secretaries. Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Venugopal told TNIE that the allegations are baseless and that no one is above the Syndicate, whose decisions have to be followed.

Bangalore University
