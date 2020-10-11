Looking at a new perspective

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Making a new playlist for a cosy house party with friends coming over the weekend... well there is something that fits the list. Thermal and a Quarter just dropped a new single Tilt. The frontman of the band, Bruce Lee Mani says the song is of acoustic genre and is groovy, which also gives out a chill vibe.

Ask him what the song means to him, he says it’s about a new perspective. “The way the world is going right now, I think we need a new perspective to look at things,” says Mani, adding that the song was written on April 25. “We have been a band for 24 years now, I don’t think we have ever written a song and composed anything like this.

During lockdown, I just wrote the song,” laughs Mani. Written in just one afternoon, the song’s demos were recorded and emailed between the band members before they finally met, after three months of staying indoors. Finally in mid-September, Mani and other band members got down to do the recording.

Earlier in March, the band came out with their album World Gone Mad. “It was released days before the world’s biggest lockdown was imposed in India.

We were supposed to get on a seven-city, three-month tour immediately afterwards, which of course, was scuttled – thanks to Covid-19,” says Mani, adding that the album sort of fits into the lives of common people. ‘The album was dark and grim and people tend to relate to it more during lockdown. We never planned it that way,” he adds.

While the lockdown has been frustrating for all, Mani was no exception. But he says more than anything, the biggest setback for him during this period was not being able to jam with his band members, no live gigs or interacting with live audiences. However, the band did do some corporate acts, which Mani is happy that got some revenue, but the experience was “somewhat weird” for him. The song, Mani says, is a good break from the current mood with its upbeat mood. “The common message of the song is if life gives you lemons, make lemonade out of it,” he adds.