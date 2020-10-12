STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Transport department likely to achieve 90% of 2020-21 revenue target

Due to the pandemic, the transport department had revised its forecast of the annual revenue it could earn factoring in the impact of the pandemic.

Published: 12th October 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Airavat, KSRCTC bus

Airavat KSRTC bus (File photo | EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Transport Department is likely to achieve nearly 90% its set annual revenue target of Rs 6,617 crore for the year 2020-21 as vehicle registrations have gone up due to people switching to private vehicles from public modes on account of Covid-19.

Due to the pandemic, the transport department had revised its forecast of the annual revenue it could earn factoring in the impact of the pandemic. It predicted it would earn Rs 4,900. However, in the past couple of months, vehicle registrations have risen, and the department has surpassed its monthly revenue predictions of Rs 408 crore, making it likely that the department will achieve about 90% of the set revenue target of Rs 6,617 crore. September saw 1,06,039 vehicles registered, earning the department Rs 478 crore and between October 1-7, 5,951 vehicles were registered. 

The state government has reportedly been exerting pressure on the transport department as it is a source of high revenue to the state treasury along with the departments of commercial tax, excise, stamps and registration. While there was a dip in tax collection during the lockdown, transport department officials predicted a rise in sales assuming people would switch to using their own vehicles once economic activities resumed. “People are now scared to take public transport.

So, there is an assumption that people will slowly switch to private vehicles. We can only hope sales will improve in the next few months. We achieved 86% of the target last month,” Transport Commissioner N Shivakumar had told TNIE. Additional Commissioner and Secretary of Transport Hemanth Kumar said registrations have picked up since June, when lockdown restrictions began to be eased. “In June, we saw 92,000 registrations, against a target of 1.3 lakh. In July, despite the lockdown, 72,000 vehicles were registered,” he said, adding that the department is expected to earn over Rs 5,000 crore by the end of the fiscal year.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Transport Department Covid-19
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp