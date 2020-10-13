B.Com 6th-semester paper leaks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sixth-semester final question paper for Bangalore University’s BCom exam was leaked on Monday, just hours before it was scheduled to be held. Principals of various colleges were called up and asked to cancel the exam, leading to chaos, as several students had booked their tickets to return home, a top university official said.

Examination rescheduled for October 15

The BCom 6th Semester final question paper has been rescheduled for October 15 tentatively. The matter came to light when a member from the confidential section of the university administration got the paper on messaging apps around 11.30 am.BU Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal told The New Indian Express that a complaint has been filed at Jnana Bharathi and Cyber Crime police stations. Two contact numbers associated with the messages too have been included in the complaint, he added.